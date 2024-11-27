Former Toronto Blue Jays Cy Young Winner Roger Clemens Gets Company in MLB History
By this point, you undoubtedly know that two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
However, did you know that Snell is set to join former Toronto Blue Jays ace Roger Clemens in baseball history as a result of the move?
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Multi-time Cy Young Award winners to join reigning World Series champions that offseason [had already won 2+ CYA]:
Blake Snell, 2025 Dodgers (reportedly signed)
Roger Clemens, 1999 Yankees (trade from BlueJays)
h/t @EliasSports
Snell won the Cy Young in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays and then again with the San Diego Padres in 2023. His presence with the Dodgers only makes the World Champs stronger, as he now joins Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin as rotation options for 2025.
As for Clemens, he's one of the best (and most complicated) pitchers in the history of the game. An 11-time All-Star, a seven-time Cy Young winner, an MVP and a two-time World Series champion, he went 354-184 for his career. However, because of his connection to the Steroid Era, he is not in the Hall of Fame.
Clemens spent parts of 24 years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees and Houston Astros. He was with the Blue Jays for just two years, winning the Cy Young in both of them. He went 21-7 with a 2.05 ERA in 1997 and then went 20-6 with a 2.65 ERA in 1998.
His two Cy Young Awards followed Pat Hengten's win in 1996, giving the Jays three consecutive winners of the award.
