Freddie Freeman Continues to Move Up Incredible Postseason Category
For over a decade, Freddie Freeman has been one of the best players in baseball.
The 2020 National League MVP made his mark during a 12-year stint with the Atlanta Braves and won a World Series in his last year with them in 2021.
Freeman was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18, 2022, and has continued to be one of the best players in the league.
Freeman has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the playoffs and has been in noticeable discomfort making routine plays in the infield and running out easy base-hits.
But on Friday, on one good ankle, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Freeman came to the plate after Mookie Betts was intentionally walked before him. And Freeman responded by proving that even on one ankle, he's one of the best players in the league.
And Freeman continued to move up an incredible postseason list, further emphasizing that point.
According to a tweet from StatsCentre (@StatsCentre on "X"), Freeman's grand slam tied him for second all-time in postseason homers for first baseman. Freeman is tied with Jim Thome with 12. The only player above Thome and Freeman is Albert Pujols (18).
Other players on the list are Lou Gehrig, John Olerud, Tino Martinez, Anthony Rizzo and Freeman's current teammate Max Muncy.
There's at least three more games left to be played in the best-of-seven championship series. And there's a very real possibility that Freeman takes sole possession of second place before a World Series champion is crowned.
