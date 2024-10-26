Freddie Freeman Continues to Move Up Incredible Postseason Category

(On a related note) Most career MLB #Postseason home runs recorded when playing as a 1st baseman:

18- Albert Pujols

12- Freeman

12- Jim Thome

11- Steve Garvey

11- Max Muncy

10- Lou Gehrig

10- Fred McGriff

9- John Olerud

9- Tino Martinez

9- Anthony Rizzo

8- Four other players tied https://t.co/1t38BKBrpw