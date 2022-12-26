Freddie Freeman Posts Family Christmas Pictures on Instagram

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman posted his family Christmas pictures on Instagram over the weekend, standing beside a Christmas tree with his wife Chelsea and three sons.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman posted Christmas pictures of his family over the weekend on his Instagram account.

Freeman is standing beside a Christmas tree and in front of a wreath with his wife Chelsea and three sons.

It was the first Christmas Freeman celebrated as a member of the Dodgers. He signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the club in March 2022, after playing his 12 big league seasons for the Atlanta Braves.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.