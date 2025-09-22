Guardians Chasing Yankees And Braves For MLB History
The Cleveland Guardians are having one of the best late-season pushes you are ever going to see.
What the Guardians have been able to do over the last month or so has pulled them from obscurity to right on the doorstep of earning a playoff spot. It's important to note that the Guardians even traded pieces away this summer, including sending Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays. And yet, the Guardians have stormed back in the American League Central standings and have a chance at MLB history.
Sarah Langs of MLB shared on Bluesky that the Guardians were as many as 15 1/2 games out of first place in July. Now, they are just one game back. If they can pass the Detroit Tigers, it would top the Atlanta Braves' 15-game turnaround in 1914 and more recently, the New York Yankees' 14-game turnaround in 1978.
"The Guardians were as many as 15.5 games behind in the division in early July," Langs said. "Largest deficits overcome to win division (1969-on) or league (pre-‘69): 1914 Braves: 15.0 GB, 1978 Yankees: 14.0, 2012 A’s: 13.0, 1995 Mariners: 13.0, and 1951 Giants: 13.0. h/t Elias Sports."
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale also weighed in on the Guardians' comeback said it would be the greatest comeback in MLB history if Cleveland could take the top spot while also highlighting exactly the Guardians were at different points in the standings over the summer.
The Cleveland Guardians have a chance at MLB history
"Let’s see, they trailed the Detroit Tigers by 15 1/2 games on July 9," Nightengale said. "They trailed the Tigers by 12 1/2 games on Aug. 26. They trailed the Tigers by 9 ½ games on Sept. 10. Now, after going an MLB-best 42-23 since July 7, they have fate in their own hands with three games left against the Tigers in Cleveland this week. If the Guardians win the division, it would be the greatest comeback in MLB history, eclipsing the Yankees’ 14-game deficit in 1978 to overcome the Boston Red Sox."
This is potential MLB history that we are witnessing. Cleveland has six games left. A three-game series against the Detroit Tigers beginning on Tuesday and then a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Tigers will go from their series against Cleveland to a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.
Atlanta has had the record since 1914 and New York is the most recent team to come close. Could Cleveland set a new mark?
