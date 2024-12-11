Here's a Look at The Big Players the Chicago White Sox Have Traded in Last 2.5 Years
On Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox made a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, shipping left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox for a four-player prospect package, headlined by Kyle Teel.
According to FOX Sports: MLB, each of the prospects is in the Red Sox top 14 (per MLB.com).
The White Sox, who went 41-121 this past season, are in a full-fledged rebuild that has spanned for the better part of 2.5 years at this point.
Chicago last made the playoffs in 2021, but has really blown up the roster since the trade deadline in 2023. Here's a look at the players Chicago has dealt since that time:
RHP Lucas Giolito: A seven-year veteran and a former All-Star with the White Sox, he was traded in 2023 to the Los Angeles Angels. He had a 59-52 record with Chiacgo.
RHP Reynaldo Lopez: A seven-year veteran who served as both a starter and a reliever, he was also dealt in 2023 to the Angels. He's now with the Atlanta Braves and made the All-Star Game in 2024.
RHP Lance Lynn: He spent parts of three years with the White Sox, going 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA. He's now a free agent after spending 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was dealt to the Dodgers in 2023.
RHP Joe Kelly: He spent parts of two seasons in Chicago, going 2-8 with a 5.59 ERA. He was dealt in 2023 to the Dodgers and helped them win the World Series in 2024.
1B/3B Jake Burger: Burger was dealt to the Marlins in 2023 after hitting 25 homers for Chicago before the trade. He hit 29 homers for the Marlins in 2024 and was just dealt on Tuesday to the Texas Rangers.
LHP Aaron Bummer: A reliever who spent seven seasons on the South Side, he went 14-15 with a 3.84 ERA for Chicago. The team dealt him to the Atlanta Braves in the offseason before the 2024 season. He appeared in 56 games this past season.
RHP Gregory Santos: Santos ended the 2023 season as a closer for the Sox before being dealt to the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2024 season. He was hurt most of the season.
RHP Dylan Cease: Cease finished second in the Cy Young voting for the Sox in 2022 and was dealt before the 2024 season to the San Diego Padres. He helped San Diego to the playoffs in 2024, going 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA.
LHP Garrett Crochet: Traded on Wednesday to the Red Sox, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA this past year - his first full season as a starter. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' historically poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He won the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award this season.
It should be noted that while they weren't in the organization the last time the Sox made the playoffs, Chicago also traded Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham and Paul Dejong in the 2024 season.
