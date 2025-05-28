High-Priced Lefty Makes Personal History with Latest Gem For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels behind another great start from left-hander Carlos Rodon on Tuesday.
The veteran went seven strong innings in the 3-2 win, giving up five hits and no runs. He walked none and struck out 10, improving to 7-3 on the season. He's also got a 2.60 ERA and is now in the midst of the best stretch of his career, according to Yankees' stat expert Katie Sharp.
Carlos Rodon has a 1.27 ERA over his last 8 games.
That's his lowest ERA over any 8-game span within a season in his career.
The 32-year-old has now struck out 90 batters in 72.2 innings. He's got a WHIP of 0.94. An 11-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Yankees, Rodon is now 82-66 lifetime. A two-time All-Star, he's helped to fill the void left in the New York rotation by Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) and Luis Gil (lat injury).
He signed a six-year deal worth $162 million before the 2023 season. He'll be under team control through 2028. After the win, the Yankees are now 34-20 and in first place in the American League East. The Angels are 25-29 and in fourth place in the American League West.
The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will start for New York while Yusei Kikuchi will pitch for the Angels.
Schmidt is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA on the season while Kikuchi is 1-4 with a 3.17.
