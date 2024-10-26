History Favors Los Angeles Dodgers After Walk-Off Grand Slam
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers began the World Series on an amazing note on Friday in a classic Game 1.
The Dodgers won 6-3 against the Yankees courtesy of a walk-off grand slam from first baseman Freddie Freeman, giving Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.
The Dodgers trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the 10th after being held to arguably its their most disappointing offensive performance of the playoffs.
But Freeman's grand slam flipped the script. And with its walk-off nature, history is now on the side of Los Angeles.
According a tweet from Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports on "X"), Freeman's grand slam was the 10th walk-off win during Game 1 of a World Series in history.
Acccording to the same tweet, eight-of-nine teams who previously had won Game 1 in walk-off fashion went on to win the World Series. The only club that didn't was the 1958 Braves, who then resided in Milwaukee.
But given which teams are playing and how Game 1 went, there's a chance that the rest of the Series can defy history.
The Dodgers and New York have the two highest payrolls in the league and boast the likely National League Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles) and American League MVP Aaron Judge (Yankees).
It's just a one game sample size, but so far the 12th World Series matchup between the Dodgers and New York has lived up to the billing so far.
And with at least there more games to go, there's plenty of time for more fireworks.
