History Suggests Max Scherzer Signing Could Work Out in Toronto Blue Jays' Favor
When the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Max Scherzer on Thursday, they have have just opened the door to a championship.
The Batflip's Andrew Stoeten noted on social media that the Scherzer addition checks many of the same boxes that the Blue Jays did when they signed Jack Morris back in December 1991.
Morris was 37 years old, fresh off winning the World Series with the Minnesota Twins, who were in the AL West at the time. He was no longer the pitcher he was when he ascended to star status with the Detroit Tigers, but Morris still had what it took to lead Toronto to a championship in 1992.
Scherzer, meanwhile, is 40 years old. He also broke out with the Tigers, then went on to win his second World Series ring with a club from the AL West – the Texas Rangers, in 2023.
Taking things one step further, Morris' Twins and Scherzer's Rangers were both formerly known as the Washington Senators, ironically.
All of that combines to paint a pretty picture of what could come out of Scherzer's time in Toronto. If they can bring in another future Hall of Fame hurler on his last legs and win another World Series in the process, the Blue Jays will have successfully gone all-in on the 2025 season.
Between 2013 and 2022, Scherzer went 149-60 a 2.78 ERA, 0.979 WHIP, 2,364 strikeouts and a 59.2 WAR. He won three Cy Young Awards and placed top-five in voting on five other occasions.
Since 2023, Scherzer owns a 15-10 record, 3.81 ERA and 1.128 WHIP with 214 strikeouts and a 3.6 WAR in 196.0 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays missed the postseason in 2024, so taking the leap to the Fall Classic would require quite the turnaround. But with Scherzer joining the team alongside other All-Star additions in Andrés Giménez, Anthony Santander and Jeff Hoffman, Toronto could very well make a serious push in 2025.
