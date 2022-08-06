WATCH Shohei Ohtani Blast A Home Run Against The A's

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Angels lost to the Oakland Athletic by a score of 8-7, but they were crushing the ball all game long.

They hit seven home runs, but lost the game.

According to Stats By STATS: "The @Angels are the first team in MLB history to hit 7 solo home runs and score no other runs in a game. They are also just the 6th team all-time to hit 7 homers in a game and lose"

One of the players that hit a home run was superstar Shohei Ohtani, who hit two on the day.

He now has 24 home runs on the season to go with his .258 batting average and 64 RBI's.

As for the Angels, they are not having a good season at all.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the AL West Division.

They are 44-61 in the 105 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 24.0 games back of the Houston Astros.

The roster is loaded, but they have dealt with injuries, and baseball is a harder sport for individuals to control the outcomes of the game.

It's more of a team effort than a sport like basketball where one superstar can take over a game.

As for the A's, they are having a rough season also.

They are in last place in the AL West Division with a 41-66 record in the 107 games that they have played in so far this season.