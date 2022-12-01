Hot Stove: Willson Contreras Could be Intriguing Free Agent Outfield Option

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras could be an intriguing option for teams looking to plug holes in the outfield.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros will meet with Contreras next week at the winter meetings in San Diego, to discuss the potential of signing Contreras to play left field.

Contreras has played 39 career games in the outfield, primarily in left field. He made 24 of his 39 outfield appearances in his rookie season of 2016, when the Chicago Cubs carried two other catchers, Miguel Montero and now-manager David Ross.

Contreras' defense has been rumored to be a concern for teams in the market for a catcher. Contreras, a three-time National League All-Star, swings a strong bat, however, and would be a very solid addition to any team's lineup.

Clubs that are in need of corner outfield help could look at Contreras as a viable option, in addition to other talented free agent outfielders such as Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo and Andrew Benintendi.

