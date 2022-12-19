Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Michael Brantley
The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros further improved their lineup Sunday, agreeing to terms with free agent Michael Brantley on a one-year, $12 million contract to return to the club.
The Astros signed Brantley as a free agent in Dec. 2018, after playing the first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians. Brantley played just 64 games a season ago, slashing .288/.370/.785. When healthy, he is a spectacular player. He will return to the Astros for 2023.
As of Dec. 18, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Astros in 2023, featuring 2023 slash lines:
1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920
2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715
3) DH Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019
4) 1B Jose Abreu .304/.378/.824
5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808
6) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820
7) LF Michael Brantley .288/.370/.785
8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739
9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's $350 Million Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
- San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.