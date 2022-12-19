Skip to main content

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Michael Brantley

The Houston Astros re-signed free agent left fielder Michael Brantley to a one-year, $12 million contract Sunday. After re-signing Brantley, here's a look at the Astros' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros further improved their lineup Sunday, agreeing to terms with free agent Michael Brantley on a one-year, $12 million contract to return to the club.

The Astros signed Brantley as a free agent in Dec. 2018, after playing the first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians. Brantley played just 64 games a season ago, slashing .288/.370/.785. When healthy, he is a spectacular player. He will return to the Astros for 2023.

As of Dec. 18, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Astros in 2023, featuring 2023 slash lines:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) DH Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 1B Jose Abreu .304/.378/.824

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

7) LF Michael Brantley .288/.370/.785

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

