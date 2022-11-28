Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu

The rich got richer Monday afternoon, as the World Series champion Houston Astros agreed to a three-year contract with 2020 American League MVP first baseman Jose Abreu.

The Astros add another potent bat to an already powerful lineup. Abreu should be a great addition to their club, and the first baseman should hit well at Minute Maid Park.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Houston Astros, including 2022 slash lines:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 1B Jose Abreu .304/.378/.824

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

Obviously, there's no predicting how manager Dusty Baker will line up his club coming Opening Day in March. This is simply just an estimation. David Hensley only played 16 games, but could be a player to keep an eye on in 2023. He could slot in at designated hitter on the days that Yordan Alvarez plays left field.

The Astros could add more to their roster before Opening Day. Their offseason appears to be far from over.

