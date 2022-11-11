GM James Click Won’ Return to Astros After World Series Win

It turns out that winning doesn’t cure all.

At least that is the case in Houston, where the Astros have parted ways with general manager James Click. The move comes at a highly unusual time; the Astros are just a few days removed from beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Click joined the Astros in 2020, replacing Jeff Luhnow following the fallout from the team’s 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Houston continued to thrive under Click, reaching the American League Championship Series in 2020 and then falling in the World Series in 2021 before taking down Philly this year.

The Astros went 230-154 during Click’s tenure, which included the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

While the Astros officially described Click’s departure as a parting of ways, Crane didn’t exactly make a strong effort to keep the championship executive after Click’s contract expired on Oct. 31. The team only made a one-year offer to Click, a slap in the face that the 44-year-old rejected.

Manager Dusty Baker did accept a one-year deal to return.

While such a proposal may have shocked Astros fans after all Click accomplished during a tumultuous time in franchise history, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the general manager and Crane endured a souring relationship. Rosenthal reported that the two had “stylistic clashes” and disagreements over the size of Houston’s baseball operations staff. Click also worried that other voices in the organization had the owner’s ear.

A former Rays executive, Click shouldn’t have trouble finding new work. The Astros’ next general manager, however, will have to navigate working with Crane.