Houston Astros One Win Away from First World Series Championship Since 2017

The Houston Astros are just one win away from winning their first World Series title since 2017, after taking a 3-2 World Series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, defeating the Phillies 3-2 in game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The Houston Astros took a 3-2 World Series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, defeating the Phillies 3-2 in game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Astros are now just one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 2017.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series, but the later uncovered sign-stealing scandal that the team partook in has since tarnished their championship. Now, they're closing in on winning another title, this time, without any controversy.

The Astros find themselves in a similar position to one they were in three years ago.

In 2019, the Astros took game five of the World Series to go up 3-2 on a Wild Card team from the National League East division. The Astros took game five on the road, and were headed back home to Houston with a chance to clinch another world championship in front of their fans at home.

They would go on to choke, however, dropping both games at Minute Maid Park, 7-2 and 6-2, to lose to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

The Astros would hate for history to repeat itself. They'll be graced with the same opportunity to win a championship at home Saturday, and Sunday, if need be.

