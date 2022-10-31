Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Monday afternoon for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Monday night.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Monday night. The Phillies will pitch Noah Syndergaard.

The World Series is tied 1-1, entering Monday.

Game three, game four, and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston Friday and Saturday.

Monday night's game will be the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since game five of the 2009 World Series, when Chase Utley hit a pair of home runs, tying Reggie Jackson's record for home runs in a single World Series. The Yankees would go on to win the World Series in six games.

Game three is also being played 14 years to do the day that the city of Philadelphia hosted a World Series championship parade for the 2008 Phillies.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, .227 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

