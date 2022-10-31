Skip to main content
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. After the Astros' 5-2 victory Saturday night, the World Series is tied 1-1. Game three, game four and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, they will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. After the Astros' 5-2 victory Saturday night, the World Series is tied 1-1. Game three, game four and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, they will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday.

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Monday afternoon for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Monday night.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Monday night. The Phillies will pitch Noah Syndergaard.

The World Series is tied 1-1, entering Monday.

Game three, game four, and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Monday through Wednesday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston Friday and Saturday.

Monday night's game will be the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since game five of the 2009 World Series, when Chase Utley hit a pair of home runs, tying Reggie Jackson's record for home runs in a single World Series. The Yankees would go on to win the World Series in six games.

Game three is also being played 14 years to do the day that the city of Philadelphia hosted a World Series championship parade for the 2008 Phillies.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, .227 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19327823_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_3419191_168388303_lowres
History

WATCH: 14 Years Ago Today, Philadelphia Hosted Phillies' World Series Parade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16527378
News

Japanese Ace Kodai Senga Files For International Free Agency

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_4095028_168388303_lowres
News

13 Years Ago, Chase Utley Homered Twice in Last World Series Game in Philadelphia

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16219397
News

White Sox Get Permission To Interview Yankees’ Carlos Mendoza For Managerial Vacancy

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_10929336
Podcasts

Royals Hire Matt Quatraro As Manager

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19326912_168388303_lowres
News

Astros Even World Series 1-1 with 5-1 Game 2 Victory over Phillies

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18997489_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League MVP Award Candidates

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166528_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League MVP Award Candidates

By Jack Vita