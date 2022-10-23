Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Can Clinch World Series Trip Sunday

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies can each clinch a trip to the World Series with a victory Sunday.

The Astros took a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series with their 5-0 win over the New York Yankees Saturday afternoon.

Game four of the ALCS is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET Sunday, as Lance McCullers Jr. and Nestor Cortes will take the mound at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series with their 10-6 victory over the San Diego Padres Sunday night.

Game five of the NLCS is scheduled to begin at 2:37 p.m. ET Sunday, as Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will take the rubber at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies can clinch their first National League Pennant since 2009, in front of their fans Sunday. If they fail to do so, they will need to punch their ticket to the World Series on the road Monday or Tuesday, as the series would shift to Petco Park in San Diego.

The Astros have won the American League Pennant twice over the last three years, and three times over the last five years. If they are unable to clinch Sunday, they will play game five in New York on Monday. If they do not handle business in New York, they will have a chance to clinch in front of their fans in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday, if the series runs to seven games.