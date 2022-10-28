Skip to main content
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Friday afternoon for game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Friday night.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola Friday night. The Astros will pitch Justin Verlander.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.384

SP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .239/.319/.710

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday night. Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick!

USATSI_19312955_168388303_lowres
