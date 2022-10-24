Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Will Meet in World Series

The 2022 World Series is set.

The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in the Fall Classic, beginning Friday night.

The Phillies won their first National League Pennant in 13 years with their 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, finishing off the Padres in the National League Division Series in five games.

The Phillies will be making their first trip to the World Series since 2009, when they lost to the New York Yankees in six games. The Phillies won the World Series a year earlier, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

The Astros secured their third trip to the World Series in four years with their 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Sunday night. The Astros swept the Yankees in four games in the American League Division Series.

Sunday the Astros won their fourth American League Pennant in six years.

In the only two years since 2017 that the Astros did not appear in the World Series, 2018 and 2020, the Astros lost in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros have only won one World Series title, in 2017. However, their sign-stealing scandal has forever tarnished the championship that they won. They would love to win another that can never be tainted.

Astros manager Dusty Baker has managed in the big leagues for nearly 30 years and has yet to win a World Series as a manager. He won a World Series as a player on the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers. Baker's been close to winning as a manager too, appearing in two other World Series.

Game one is set for Friday in Houston.