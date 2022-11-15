Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Houston Astros added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added to the roster is 27-year-old Triple-A pitcher JP France, who enjoyed a very impressive season at Sugar Land in 2022.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Astros have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.
The Astros can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Astros have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Bryan Abreu
Brandon Bielak (Minors)
Ronel Blanco (Minors)
Hunter Brown
Shawn Dubin (Minors)
JP France
Luis Garcia
Josh James
Cristian Javier
Seth Martinez (Minors)
Phil Maton (Minors)
Lance McCullers Jr.
Rafael Montero
Parker Mushinski (Minors)
Hector Neris (Minors)
Enoli Paredes (Minors)
Ryan Pressly
Ryne Stanek
Blake Taylor (Minors)
Jose Urquidy
Framber Valdez
Forrest Whitley (Minors)
Catchers
Yainer Diaz (Minors)
Korey Lee
Martin Maldonado
Infielders
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
J.J. Matijevic (Minors)
Jeremy Pena
Joe Perez (Minors)
Outfielders
Mauricio Dubon
Chas McCormick
Jake Meyers (Minors)
Kyle Tucker
Designated Hitter
Yordan Alvarez
David Hensley
