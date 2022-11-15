Skip to main content
Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Houston Astros have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Astros have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Astros have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Astros have 36 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Houston Astros added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added to the roster is 27-year-old Triple-A pitcher JP France, who enjoyed a very impressive season at Sugar Land in 2022.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Astros have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.

The Astros can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Astros have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Bryan Abreu

Brandon Bielak (Minors)

Ronel Blanco (Minors)

Hunter Brown

Shawn Dubin (Minors)

JP France

Luis Garcia

Josh James

Cristian Javier

Seth Martinez (Minors)

Phil Maton (Minors)

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Parker Mushinski (Minors)

Hector Neris (Minors)

Enoli Paredes (Minors)

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Blake Taylor (Minors)

Jose Urquidy

Framber Valdez

Forrest Whitley (Minors)

Catchers

Yainer Diaz (Minors)

Korey Lee

Martin Maldonado

Infielders

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

J.J. Matijevic (Minors)

Jeremy Pena

Joe Perez (Minors)

Outfielders

Mauricio Dubon

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers (Minors)

Kyle Tucker

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez

David Hensley

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19371451_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166504_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827
News

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19202868_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19261145_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: AL, NL MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year Predictions

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19341554_168388303_lowres
News

Rob Thomson Would be NL Manager of the Year if Voting Took Place After Playoffs

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15027965_168388303_lowres
History

From Little League World Series to Yale: A Look at Ron DeSantis' Baseball Career

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18876149_168388303_lowres
News

Nelson Cruz to Serve as GM of Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Team

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19291416
News

Astros Targeting Yankees Free Agent 1B Anthony Rizzo

By Gary Phillips