Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Houston Astros added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added to the roster is 27-year-old Triple-A pitcher JP France, who enjoyed a very impressive season at Sugar Land in 2022.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Astros have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.

The Astros can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Astros have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Bryan Abreu

Brandon Bielak (Minors)

Ronel Blanco (Minors)

Hunter Brown

Shawn Dubin (Minors)

JP France

Luis Garcia

Josh James

Cristian Javier

Seth Martinez (Minors)

Phil Maton (Minors)

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Parker Mushinski (Minors)

Hector Neris (Minors)

Enoli Paredes (Minors)

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Blake Taylor (Minors)

Jose Urquidy

Framber Valdez

Forrest Whitley (Minors)

Catchers

Yainer Diaz (Minors)

Korey Lee

Martin Maldonado

Infielders

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

J.J. Matijevic (Minors)

Jeremy Pena

Joe Perez (Minors)

Outfielders

Mauricio Dubon

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers (Minors)

Kyle Tucker

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez

David Hensley

