How Has Pete Alonso Made History For New York Mets Over Last 10 Games?
The New York Mets shut out the Washington Nationals on Wednesday as Pete Alonso remained historically hot at the plate.
The Polar Bear went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the 5-0 win, which moved the Mets to 44-24 and keeps them in first place in the National League East.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso has 20 RBI in his last 10 games, tied for the most RBI in a 10-game span in a single season in Mets history, with:
2022 Francisco Lindor
2016 Yoenis Cespedes
2000 Mike Piazza
1999 Mike Piazza
Considering that Piazza is a Hall of Famer, and that Lindor is a possible Hall of Famer, that's elite company for Alonso to be in. He's hitting .302 with 17 homers and a whopping 63 RBIs thus far. One of the best power hitters in the game, he's hit at least 34 homers in every full season of his career, and he even had 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
His 243 home runs rank him behind only Darryl Strawberry in team history. He has 649 career RBIs.
The Mets and Nationals will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they finish out their series at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Kodai Senga pitches for New York.
He'll be opposed by right-hander Mike Soroka. Senga has been excellent this season, going 6-3 with a 1.59 ERA. He's looking like he could be an All-Star. Soroka has rebounded in a nice bounceback campaign as well, going 3-3 with a 4.86 ERA.