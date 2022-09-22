Jordan Lyles Pitches Complete Game Gem in Orioles' 8-1 Win Over Tigers

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles needed just 94 pitches to go the distance Wednesday night, in the Orioles' 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Baltimore.

Lyles allowed just one run on three hits and no walks, striking out six, pitching the distance and collecting his first complete game since September 30, 2012, when he was a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros were still in the National League, to paint a picture of how long ago that was. Wednesday was Lyles' second complete game of his career.

Lyles, 31, is in his 12th Major League season with his seventh different team. Over 29 starts, he has a 11-11 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 170 innings pitched.

Wednesday's win salvaged the series for the Orioles, who dropped the first two games to the Tigers, who a day earlier, announced the hiring of their new president of baseball operations.

The Orioles, now 77-71, have been one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 season. After four seasons in the tank, the Orioles are just five wins away from their first winning season since 2016. The Orioles have lost at least 108 games over their last three full, 162-game seasons, tracing back to 2018.

The Orioles were unable to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners down the stretch and are now fives game back of the third and final American League Wild Card spot.

The Orioles are just days away from elimination, but will walk away from 2022 with a number of moral victories moving into next season, with a promising young core and MLB.com's top-ranked farm system in baseball.