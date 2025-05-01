Jose Ramirez Makes History Never Before Seen by a Cleveland Guardians Player
The Cleveland Guardians walked-off the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday afternoon, winning 4-3.
With the win, Cleveland is now 18-13 and in second place in the American League Central. The Twins, one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, dropped to 13-19. They are in fourth place.
Jose Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, the 250th of his career.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Ramirez is the first player in franchise history to have 250 homers and 250 steals.
A 13-year-veteran, Ramirez has spent his entire career with Cleveland. He's a lifetime .279 hitter with 260 homers and the 250 steals. He's hitting .261 this season with five homers, 15 RBIs and seven steals.
One of the most productive players in baseball since his career began, he's a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped Cleveland get to the World Series in 2016, where they lost to the Chicago Cubs. He's received MVP votes in eight different seasons, finishing fifth in 2024.
The Guardians will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Logan Allen is scheduled to pitch for the Guardians while right-hander Chris Bassitt goes for Toronto. Allen is 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA while Bassitt, an Ohio native, is 2-2 with a 2.62.
The Blue Jays enter play on Thursday at 14-16 overall. They are playing the Red Sox on Thursday night.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI HOMERS AGAIN: Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Tuesday off Sandy Alcantara, marking yet another high-velocity homer. Ohtani, 30, continues to move up an impressive list in Statcast-Era history. CLICK HERE:
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros is doing things not seen since Dallas Keuchel in 2015, the same year that Keuchel won the Cy Young. CLICK HERE:
TARIK the TERRIFIC: Tarik Skubal threw a gem that has rarely been replicated in team history for the Tigers over the weekend. CLICK HERE: