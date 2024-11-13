Jose Ramirez Sets New Record in Cleveland Guardians History with Silver Slugger Win
On Tuesday night, Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez added another accolade into his trophy case.
Ramirez won his fifth American League Silver Slugger Award at third base, making some franchise history along the way.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
José Ramírez’s 5 Silver Sluggers break a tie with Albert Belle for most in CLE history
The 32-year-old native of the Dominican Republic put together an incredible season for the Guardians, who won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series.
He hit .279 with 39 homers, 39 doubles and 41 steals, anchoring the Guardians lineup. Ramirez made the All-Star Game for the sixth time as well and he's sure to finish in the Top-10 of MVP voting when those results come out later this offseason.
Lifetime, Ramirez is a 12-year veteran who has spent his entire career with Cleveland. He helped the Guardians get to the World Series back in the 2016 season and he owns a .279 lifetime batting average with 255 home runs.
As for Belle, he spent 12 years in the big leagues with the then-Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He was a five-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger winner, though one of those Silver Slugger's came with Chicago. He hit 381 home runs in his career, including a league-best 50 for Cleveland in 1995.
He helped the Cleveland franchise get to the World Series that season as well, losing to the Atlanta Braves. Belle had four Top-10 finishes in the American League MVP voting. He retired after the 2000 season.
