Juan Soto Tracking For Incredible Baseball History in Month of June
According to @OptaSTATS, New York Mets star Juan Soto is tracking for some incredible baseball history yet again in the month of June.
Juan Soto leads MLB in walks this month, which would be his 17th different month leading the majors in walks for his career.
The next most months a player has led MLB in walks before turning 27 years old in the modern era is 9 by Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.
That just proves a combination of how feared Soto is, and how disciplined he is at the plate. Signed to a 15-year, $765 million this past offseason, Soto is hitting .248 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs. His on-base percentage is still a stellar .387, but both metrics are below their career averages (.282 and .418).
He also has an .849 OPS and pairs with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor to make up one of the best trios in the National League. All three will have a hand in the Mets getting back to the playoffs this season. They advanced to the National League Championship Series in 2024 and enter play on Thursday at 45-29 and in first place in the National League East.
They'll take on the Atlanta Braves again on Thursday night in the finale of a series at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as right-hander Clay Holmes (NYM) pitches against Spencer Strider.
Holmes, signed this past offseason also, has gone 7-3 with a 2.87 ERA. Strider is just 1-5 with a 4.35 ERA.
