Judge Fails to Homer at Yankee Stadium, Home Run Chase Moves to Texas

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge failed to hit a home run in his final home series at Yankee Stadium of the season, and he will have four more regular season games to pass Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs, over the next three days.

The Yankees lost a three-game series in the Bronx to the Baltimore Orioles, as Judge went 1-for-7 with six walks in 13 plate appearances. The Orioles took two out of three from the Bronx Bombers.

After pitching around Judge in the series' first two games, Judge saw three opportunities to collect his 62nd home run of the season Sunday, striking out in all three at bats.

The Yankees will now travel to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers, beginning Monday and ending Wednesday. The two clubs will play a doubleheader at Globe Life Field Tuesday.

Judge tied Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs last week, in the Yankees' final game in Toronto against the Blue Jays Wednesday night. Since hitting his 60th home run September 20, Judge has homered just once over the past two weeks, despite starting all of the Yankees' eleven games during that stretch.

Judge is batting .233 with just two RBI since hitting his 60th home run. Perhaps the pressure is beginning to mount for the Yankees slugger who is running out of time to set a new AL record.

Before his recent cold spell, Judge was slashing .491/.583/1.636 with nine home runs and 15 RBI over his previous 15 games.