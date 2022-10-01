Skip to main content
Judge Walked Four Times in Two Games vs. Orioles, Still Trying For 62

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was walked by the Baltimore Orioles four times over the first two games of the Yankees' final home series Friday and Saturday. He remains tied with Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs, with five games remaining in the regular season.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will have just one more try at Yankee Stadium to set a new American League single-season home run record.

In the first two games of the Yankees' final, three-game home series Friday and Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles walked Judge four times. Judge is 1-for-4 to start the weekend series, a series that will wrap Sunday afternoon.

Judge continues to see a healthy diet of sliders low and away.

Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record Wednesday night in Toronto, hitting his 61st home run of the 2022 season. Judge hit home run number 61 in the Yankees' 155th game of the season, reaching the mark at a faster pace than Maris did, who hit his 61st blast in the Yankees' 158th game of the 1961 season.

Judge is running out of at bats to pass Maris' mark, as the Yankees have just five games remaining in 2022. The Yankees will play their final regular season home game of the 2022 season Sunday, then travel to Texas for a four-game series against the Rangers, beginning Monday and wrapping up Wednesday. The Yankees and Rangers will play a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Yankees would go on to pummel the Orioles 8-0 Saturday, as six players (Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Kyle Higashioka) would enjoy multi-hit days.

The victory improves the Yankees' record to 96-60 in 2022. They will have the number two seed in the American League playoffs, as well as a bye from the AL Wild Card Series, in Major League Baseball's new, expanded postseason format.

