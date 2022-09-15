Julio Rodríguez Fastest to 25 Home Runs, 25 Steals in Rookie Season

21-year-old Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez continues to make history.

In the Mariners' 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, Rodríguez picked up his 25th stolen base of his debut season.

In doing so, Rodríguez became the third rookie ever to post 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single-season, joining an exclusive club featuring former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Chris Young (2007) and Los Angeles Angels three-time American League MVP Mike Trout (2012).

Rodríguez needed just 125 games to accomplish the feat, surpassing Mike Trout who previously accomplished the feat in 128 games in 2012.

Rodríguez is enjoying a fantastic rookie season, slashing .277/.339/.831 with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, a 140 OPS+ and now, 25 stolen bases. He is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Award in most sportsbooks.

Rodríguez made his big league debut in the Seattle Mariners' season opener, a game they won 2-1 in Minnesota over the Twins.

With their 6-1 victory Wednesday, the Mariners improved to 80-62 on the season. With the Tampa Bay Rays dropping two straight to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners are now in sole possession of the American League's second wild card spot.

The Mariners are 0.5 games back of the Blue Jays (81-62) for the top American League wild card spot, and have a one-game lead over the Rays (79-63) for the second AL wild card spot.

The Rays hold a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles (75-67) for the third and final wild card spot.