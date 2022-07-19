Skip to main content
Julio Rodríguez Upsets Pete Alonso, Heads to Home Run Derby Final

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez advances to the 2022 Home Run Derby finals after upsetting defending two-time champion Pete Alonso in the semifinals.

The champ has been defeated in MLB's Home Run Derby as Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez defeated New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the semifinals.

Alonso was the two-time defending champion, winning in 2019 and 2021. He was the all-time leader in Home Run Derby homers and one title behind Ken Griffey Jr.'s three.

He was seen before the contest doing some weight training in full uniform to get ready for the endurance event.

"It's the most addicting feeling," Alonso said. "I mean, I can't get enough of it. I don't know if there's anyone that loves hitting homers more than I do."

Rodríguez, the rookie sensation and now star outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, had other plans, spoiling a chance for a three-peat by hitting 31 home runs in the semifinals.

J-Rod also hit 32 homers in the first round, the only player ever to have multiple 30+ homer rounds in Home Run Derby history, let alone in the same derby.

"Since I was a kid, I had that dream to participate in one. Now that I have a chance to participate in one, it’s pretty surreal that it’s happening right now," Rodríguez told MLB.com. "So I’m pretty excited to participate in it.”

Rodriguez is hitting .275 this year with 16 home runs and 52 RBI, leading all rookies in a number of offensive categories.

He was selected to the All-Star Game in his rookie season, representing Seattle.

The Mariners entered the break on a 14-game winning streak, currently sitting second in the AL Wild Card race and in the AL West.

