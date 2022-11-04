Justin Verlander Sets Record for Most Home Runs Allowed in World Series History

The Philadelphia Phillies led off the bottom of the first inning Thursday night in game one of the World Series with a Kyle Schwarber solo home run.

The long ball happened to be the tenth home run Justin Verlander had given up in a World Series game in his career, a new World Series record.

Verlander passed Catfish Hunter's World Series career record of nine home runs allowed.

Verlander entered play Thursday night with a career 0-6 record and 6.07 ERA over eight World Series starts. Verlander was looking to rewrite the narrative with a clutch performance in game five.

Verlander ran into immediate trouble, squandering the Astros' 1-0 lead in giving up the solo shot to Schwarber.

Then in the second inning, Verlander walked two and gave up a single to Jean Segura, loading the bases with two outs. Verlander was able to pitch his way out of the jam, striking out Rhys Hoskins.

The Phillies threatened once again in the bottom of the third, as Verlander walked Bryce Harper and gave up a single to Alec Bohm, but Verlander was able to get out of the inning danger-free, getting Bryson Stott to fly out.

It wasn't pretty, but Verlander recovered from the early home run and was able to grit through five innings, allowing one run on four walks and four hits, striking out six, and preserving an Astros 2-1 lead. Astros manager Dusty Baker went to his bullpen to open the sixth inning, ending Verlander's day after five innings.

If the Astros hang on to their 2-1 lead, Verlander will pick up his first World Series victory of his career.

