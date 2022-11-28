Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday

Justin Verlander is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

Heyman noted that Verlander could be a good fit for the Dodgers, as the club likes to sign elite talent to short-term contracts. Verlander is reportedly looking for a contract similar to the three-year, $130 million deal Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets last winter.

Verlander will turn 40 before the start of the 2023 season, but the 17-year veteran enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2022, posting an 18-4 record, 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, winning his third American League Cy Young Award.

The Dodgers currently have five starting pitchers on their active roster: Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Michael Grove and Walker Buehler. The club has engaged in contract talks with free agent Clayton Kershaw, who is expected to return to the Dodgers in 2023.

