Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jordan Lyles
The Kansas City Royals added to their rotation, agreeing to terms with free agent Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $17 million contract.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Royals, as of Dec. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:
1) Brady Singer: 10-5, 3.23 ERA, 24 starts, 153.1 IP, 1.14 WHIP, 4.29 SO/W, 127 ERA+
2) Jordan Lyles: 12-11, 4.42 ERA, 32 starts, 179 IP, 1.39 WHIP, 2.77 SO/W, 91 ERA+
3) Daniel Lynch: 4-13, 5.13 ERA, 27 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.57 WHIP, 2.35 SO/W, 80 ERA+
4) Kris Bubic: 3-13, 5.58 ERA, 27 starts, 129 IP, 1.70 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 73 ERA+
5) Jonathan Heasley: 4-10, 5.28 ERA, 21 starts, 104 IP, 1.49 WHIP, 1.49 SO/W, 78 ERA+
The Royals reportedly would like to bring back Zack Greinke for his 20th big league season. Greinke is currently a free agent. He logged a 3.68 records for the Royals in 2022, in his first season with the club since Kansas City traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's $350 Million Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
- San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.