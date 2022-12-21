Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jordan Lyles

The Kansas City Royals added another arm to their pitching rotation, agreeing to terms with free agent starting pitcher Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $17 million contract. After signing Lyles, here's a look at the Royals' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Royals, as of Dec. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) Brady Singer: 10-5, 3.23 ERA, 24 starts, 153.1 IP, 1.14 WHIP, 4.29 SO/W, 127 ERA+

2) Jordan Lyles: 12-11, 4.42 ERA, 32 starts, 179 IP, 1.39 WHIP, 2.77 SO/W, 91 ERA+

3) Daniel Lynch: 4-13, 5.13 ERA, 27 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.57 WHIP, 2.35 SO/W, 80 ERA+

4) Kris Bubic: 3-13, 5.58 ERA, 27 starts, 129 IP, 1.70 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 73 ERA+

5) Jonathan Heasley: 4-10, 5.28 ERA, 21 starts, 104 IP, 1.49 WHIP, 1.49 SO/W, 78 ERA+

The Royals reportedly would like to bring back Zack Greinke for his 20th big league season. Greinke is currently a free agent. He logged a 3.68 records for the Royals in 2022, in his first season with the club since Kansas City traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010.

