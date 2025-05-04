Kansas City Royals and Tepid Offense Could Make History Not Seen Since 1900 This Season
The Kansas City Royals enter play on Sunday at 18-16 overall and just 3.0 games back in the American League Central. They've won eight of their last 10 games, but they are winning despite an extremely tepid offense that has them at a -4 run differential through 34 contests.
And though it's still early, the Royals could be headed for a historic season, although not in the way they want to achieve history.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who had this note heading into Saturday's win against the Baltimore Orioles:
The Kansas City Royals, who are averaging just 3.14 runs per game, are trying to become the first team since 1900 to reach the postseason averaging less than 3.5 runs for a season. They have hit just 15 homers all year, but yet still have a winning record in the woeful AL Central.
With Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the hope is that the offense will improve as the weather warms up, but it hasn't happened thus far.
Kansas City also went out and added Jonathan India over the offseason, but he's hitting just .212.
The Royals and Orioles will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Kansas City will send right-hander Michael Lorenzen to the mound against veteran Kyle Gibson. Lorenzen has been a solid offseason pickup for KC, going 3-3 with a 3.48 ERA.
Gibson just made his first start for Baltimore and was roughed up. He owns a 22.09 ERA.
