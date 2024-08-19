Kansas City Royals MVP Candidate Ties Impressive Record in Team History

Most hits by a player in their team's first 124 games of a season - @Royals franchise history:

173- Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via an RBI single earlier today in his team's 8-1 win over CIN)

173- Willie Wilson (1980)

172- George Brett (1976)

169- Brett (1979)

164- Kevin Seitzer (1987) pic.twitter.com/6BDj0SKixK