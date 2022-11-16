Kansas City Royals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Kansas City Royals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Alec Marsh, Freddy Fermin and Diego Hernandez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated Jake Brentz, Nate Webb and Brent Rooker for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Royals have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Royals have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Scott Barlow
Jonathan Bowlan
Kris Bubic
Max Castillo
Taylor Clarke
Dylan Coleman
Jose Cuas
Amir Garrett
Jonathan Heasley
Carlos Hernandez
Brad Keller
Jackson Kowar
Richard Lovelady
Daniel Lynch
Alec Marsh
Wyatt Mills
Anthony Misiewicz
Brady Singer
Collin Snider
Josh Staumont
Angel Zerpa
Catchers
Freddy Fermin
MJ Melendez
Salvador Perez
Infielders
Hunter Dozier
Maikel Garcia
Nicky Lopez
Michael Massey
Adalberto Mondesi
Ryan O'Hearn
Nick Pratto
Samad Taylor
Bobby Witt Jr.
Outfielders
Nate Eaton
Diego Hernandez
Kyle Isbel
Edward Olivares
Michael A. Taylor
Drew Waters
Designated Hitter
Vinnie Pasquantino
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.