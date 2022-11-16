Kansas City Royals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Kansas City Royals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Alec Marsh, Freddy Fermin and Diego Hernandez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated Jake Brentz, Nate Webb and Brent Rooker for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Royals have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Royals have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Scott Barlow

Jonathan Bowlan

Kris Bubic

Max Castillo

Taylor Clarke

Dylan Coleman

Jose Cuas

Amir Garrett

Jonathan Heasley

Carlos Hernandez

Brad Keller

Jackson Kowar

Richard Lovelady

Daniel Lynch

Alec Marsh

Wyatt Mills

Anthony Misiewicz

Brady Singer

Collin Snider

Josh Staumont

Angel Zerpa

Catchers

Freddy Fermin

MJ Melendez

Salvador Perez

Infielders

Hunter Dozier

Maikel Garcia

Nicky Lopez

Michael Massey

Adalberto Mondesi

Ryan O'Hearn

Nick Pratto

Samad Taylor

Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders

Nate Eaton

Diego Hernandez

Kyle Isbel

Edward Olivares

Michael A. Taylor

Drew Waters

Designated Hitter

Vinnie Pasquantino

