Kansas City Royals Star Has Now Done Something Never Done in Baseball History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday to continue their red-hot ways. Kansas City is now 61-49 on the year through 110 games and owns the third wild card spot in the American League.
Furthermore, they lead the Boston Red Sox by 2.0 games for that spot and are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The win on Thursday featured another great pitching performance from All-Star Seth Lugo, who went 8.0 innings while allowing just one run on four hits. He's now 13-5 on the year with a 2.57 ERA. He'll be in the running for the Cy Young Award by the end of the season and is proving to be one of the best signings of the offseason.
Offensively, the Royals were carried once again by superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored. The home run was his 20th of the year, which made him the first player ever to accomplish this awesome feat.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Bobby Witt Jr. is the first player with 20+ HR & 20+ SB in each of his first 3 MLB seasons
Witt Jr. has the 20 homers, 24 stolen bases and 78 RBI. He's hitting .350. After making his first All-Star Game this year, he's on pace to win a batting title and he could very well end up winning the American League MVP, although Aaron Judge also looks like a front runner for that.
The Royals will play the Tigers again on Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
