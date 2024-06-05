Kansas City Royals' Star Re-Writes Personal History with Big Blast on Tuesday
The Kansas City Royals lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, 8-5, at Progressive Field. It was a big loss for the Royals, who are chasing Cleveland in the American League Central. The Royals held a 5-0 lead but couldn't hold on, and are now 36-26, 5.0 games back of Cleveland.
Despite the loss, it was a big night for Royals' star Bobby Witt Jr., who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. He had a home run and two doubles and re-wrote his own personal history with the effort.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
BOBBY WITT JR.
454 FT
the 2nd-longest HR of his career, behind a 468-ft HR on May 21 of this year
One of the best players in baseball, Witt Jr. is hitting .319 this season while posting a .936 OPS. He has 11 homers and 46 RBI, while also adding 17 stolen bases.
After debuting in 2022, Witt Jr. is a lifetime .274 hitter with 61 homers and 222 RBI. He's got 96 stolen bases and seems poised to hit the 100 steal plateau within the month of June.
Furthermore, he seems poised to make his first American League All-Star Game as well.
The Royals and Guardians will play each other again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Brady Singer will get the ball for Kansas City while Nick Sandlin pitches for Cleveland.
Singer is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA while Sandlin is 4-0 with a 2.77. He likely will serve as an opener.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.