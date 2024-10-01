Key Figure From Detroit Tigers History Passes Away at Age of 92
While the baseball world is (rightfully) buzzing about the passing of the legendary Pete Rose, there is another legend that deserves to be remembered in the wake of his recent death.
Ozzie Virgil Sr., who was the first Dominican-born player in the big leagues, died on Sunday at the age of 92. He was also the first non-white player in Detroit Tigers history, leaving him a key legacy.
The following came from an informative USA Today article:
Virgil became the first nonwhite Detroit Tigers player when he joined the team in 1958 via trade, 11 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier. He was the Tigers' first Latino player and at the time, Virgil was also considered the first Black Tigers player.
He joined Detroit in a trade with the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Jim Finigan and $25,000.
Virgil spent parts of nine years in the big leagues with the New York/San Francisco Giants, the Tigers, Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a lifetime .231 hitter who popped 14 home runs.
With the Tigers, he played in 131 games over parts of three seasons. Though his on-field contributions for Detroit certainly won't stand out, his legacy is absolutely solidified.
As for the modern-day Tigers, they'll open up the Major League Baseball playoffs on Tuesday afternoon. Playing in the wild card round against the Houston Astros, the Tigers will send probable Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the mound against lefty Framber Valdez.
First pitch is 2:32 p.m. ET.
