Actor Kevin James Recreates Viral NASCAR Moment Before New York Mets Game
Back in 2007, actor Kevin James let it rip at the Daytona International Speedway while promoting his new film, "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry."
"I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentlemen, start your engines," James yelled, getting progressively louder throughout his soliloquy.
The video of James' eruption resurfaced online in the 2020s, going viral in short order. Now, 17 years after the fact, he decided he was ready for round two.
But instead of running it back at the Daytona summer race, which is set to take place this coming Saturday, James took his talents back to Queens.
James was tasked with saying "play ball" ahead of the New York Mets' game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Rather than sticking to the script and simply reciting the standard two-word phrase, James' delivery followed another familiar structure.
"God bless America, God bless our troops, God bless the New York Mets and gentlemen, let's play ball," James belted.
The 59-year-old Long Island native, who starred in "King of Queens" from 1998 to 2007, was decked out head-to-toe in Mets gear during his performance.
James didn't end up giving the Mets much good luck on Tuesday night, though.
Anthony Santander put the Orioles on top with a two-run home run in the top of the first. By the end of the fifth inning, New York was down 7-1.
Even when the Mets showed life by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Orioles snuffed them out by adding two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. New York lost 9-5 and dropped to 65-61 on the year, including a 4-7 record since Aug. 9.
