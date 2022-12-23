Lefty Starting Pitcher Returns to Chicago Cubs on Two-Year Deal

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Smyly logged a 3.47 ERA and 106.1 IP over 22 starts with the Cubs in 2022.

Smyly rejoins a pitching staff with a wide variety of options entering 2023.

The Cubs have ten potential starting pitching options to choose from. Here's a look at them, including 2022 statistics:

1) Kyle Hendricks: 4-6, 16 starts, 84.1 IP, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2.75 SO/W, 86 ERA+

2) Marcus Stroman: 6-7, 25 starts, 138.2 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 117 ERA+

3) Jameson Taillon: 14-5, 32 starts, 177.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 4.72 SO/W, 100 ERA+

4) Drew Smyly: 7-12, 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.50 SO/W, 118 ERA+

5) Justin Steele: 4-7, 24 starts, 119 IP, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2.52 SO/W, 129 ERA+

6) Hayden Wesneski: 3-2, 4 starts, 33 IP, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4.71 SO/W, 190 ERA+

7) Adrian Sampson: 4-5, 19 starts, 104.1 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2.70 SO/W, 132 ERA+

8) Keegan Thompson: 10-5, 17 starts, 115 IP, 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 2.51 SO/W, 109 ERA+

9) Javier Assad: 2-2, 8 starts, 37.2 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 1.50 SO/W, 133 ERA+

10) Caleb Kilian: 0-2, 3 starts, 11.1 IP, 10.32 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 0.75 SO/W, 41 ERA+

