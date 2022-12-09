Los Angeles Angels Reportedly Made Play for Free Agent Willson Contreras

The Los Angeles Angels attempted to sign free agent catcher Willson Contreras but were outbid by the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports.

The Houston Astros were the other team in the mix for the services of Contreras. The Astros came close to trading for the backstop prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Angels may have lost out on Contreras, but their attempt to sign the three-time National League All-Star is indicative that the club plans to continue to spend this winter.

The Angels have already added pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez, as well as infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe this offseason.

The Angels apparently have money to spend, and are open to spending it. It will be interesting to see what moves they try to make from this point on.

