Los Angeles Angels Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Los Angeles Angels added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor leaguers Kolton Ingram and Jose Soriano.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Angels have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Angels reportedly agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with free agent pitcher Tyler Anderson.
The Angels can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Angels have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jaime Barria
Griffin Canning
Davis Daniel
Tucker Davidson
Reid Detmers
Jhonathan Diaz
Jimmy Herget
Kolton Ingram
Janson Junk
Aaron Loup
Jose Marte
Oliver Ortega
Elvis Peguero
Jose Quijada
Chris Rodriguez
Kenny Rosenberg
Patrick Sandoval
Chase Silseth
Jose Soriano
Jose Suarez
Ryan Tepera
Andrew Wantz
Austin Warren
Zack Weiss
Two-Way Players
Shohei Ohtani
Catchers
Logan O'Hoppe
Max Stassi
Matt Thaiss
Infielders
David Fletcher
Anthony Rendon
Luis Rengifo
Livan Soto
Michael Stefanic
Andrew Velazquez
Jared Walsh
Outfielders
Jo Adell
Mickey Moniak
Mike Trout
Taylor Ward
