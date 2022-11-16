Los Angeles Angels Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Los Angeles Angels added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor leaguers Kolton Ingram and Jose Soriano.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Angels have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Angels reportedly agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with free agent pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The Angels can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Angels have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jaime Barria

Griffin Canning

Davis Daniel

Tucker Davidson

Reid Detmers

Jhonathan Diaz

Jimmy Herget

Kolton Ingram

Janson Junk

Aaron Loup

Jose Marte

Oliver Ortega

Elvis Peguero

Jose Quijada

Chris Rodriguez

Kenny Rosenberg

Patrick Sandoval

Chase Silseth

Jose Soriano

Jose Suarez

Ryan Tepera

Andrew Wantz

Austin Warren

Zack Weiss

Two-Way Players

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers

Logan O'Hoppe

Max Stassi

Matt Thaiss

Infielders

David Fletcher

Anthony Rendon

Luis Rengifo

Livan Soto

Michael Stefanic

Andrew Velazquez

Jared Walsh

Outfielders

Jo Adell

Mickey Moniak

Mike Trout

Taylor Ward

