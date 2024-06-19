Los Angeles Dodgers Make Franchise History with Controversial Comeback Win vs. Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a 9-4 deficit by scoring seven runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies.
The 11-9 victory was one of the most dramatic comebacks in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this was the 6th win in Dodgers franchise history when trailing by 5+ runs in the 9th inning or later:
Today at COL
7/18/57 vs STL
7/12/29 vs STL
6/25/29 at NYG
5/6/1898 vs Washington Senators
4/29/1893 at PHI
h/t @EliasSports
The big blast in the comeback was a three-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez, which turned a 9-8 deficit into the 11-9 lead for Los Angeles. However, the blast didn't come without some controversy.
Per Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports:
Absolutely bonkers minute of action at Coors.
The Rockies thought they won on a strikeout, Lance Barksdale says Teoscar Hernández checked his swing, Bud Black gets run, Teo hits a go-ahead ding dong on the next pitch, Jake Cave displeased.
For what it's worth, it certainly looks like Hernandez went...
After the win, the Dodgers are now 46-29 and continue to lead the National League West. The Rockies are 25-48 and continue to be a bottom-three team in all of baseball.
After the homer, Hernandez is hitting .255 with 18 homers and 54 RBI. It's been a nice comeback year for him after hitting "just" 26 homers for Seattle a season ago. With Mookie Betts out, the Dodgers undoubtedly need big contributions from the rest of the lineup and Hernandez is doing just that.
The Dodgers and Rockies will play again Wednesday with first pitch at 8:40 p.m. ET.
