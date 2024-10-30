Dodgers Manager Reacts to Shohei Ohtani's Shoulder Injury and its Impact on His Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to close out the World Series on Tuesday night, getting beat 11-4 by the New York Yankees in Game 4.
The Dodgers still have a 3-1 lead and are in an excellent position to wrap up their first World Series title since 2020, but the situation is a little more tenuous now. The Dodgers, who have a deficiency at starting pitcher, now need to keep playing. The more they play, the more taxed the bullpen will get. Furthermore, Shohei Ohtani's injured shoulder continues to be a story.
Though he laced a single to center on Tuesday, Ohtani clearly looks compromised. Not all of his swings look comfortable and he's holding his shoulder while he runs to keep it in place. Despite the optics of the whole thing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani insists he's not in pain.
Per the YES Network on social media, Roberts also says that Ohtani is chasing pitches out of the zone, which is a bigger deal than his shoulder.
Ohtani is hitting .246 for these playoffs with three homers and 10 RBI. The 30-year-old is sporting an .815 playoff OPS. This follows one of the greatest regular seasons that we've ever seen. Ohtani hit .310 for the season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.
He's almost assured to win his third MVP Award in the last four years. It will be his first since making the move to the National League.
Game 5 of the World Series is set for Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET.
