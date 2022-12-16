Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Make Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez in exchange for cash from the Oakland Athletics, the Dodgers' official Twitter account announced Thursday afternoon.

The A's claimed Hernandez off waivers on Nov. 3. The club designated him for assignment earlier this week, and now have traded him to the Dodgers.

Hernandez, 24, was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela by the Texas Rangers in 2014. He made his Major League debut in 2021. The Rangers traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks April 2022.

Over 55 games and 194 career plate appearances between the Rangers and Diamondbacks in 2021 and 2022, Hernandez has a slash line of .198/.293/.521 with zero home runs and six RBI.

Hernandez may not have left his mark in the big leagues yet, but he is no stranger to the big stage. He played in the 2011 Little League World Series for Venezuela.

