Los Angeles Dodgers, On Verge of World Series Title, Have Long List of Pending Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently boast a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series, meaning their 2024 campaign could come to an end Tuesday night in the Bronx.
A win in Game 4 would net the Dodgers their second title in five years, but it could also mark the end of some key players' time with the club. A handful of stars are officially bound for free agency, while others will have to face tough decisions on options.
Despite roughly $90 million coming off of Los Angeles' books, their projected 2025 payroll of $249.7 million already leads MLB. That means their front office might have to make tough choices in regards to who they can bring back from a potential World Series champion or who they will have to let walk.
Then again, the Dodgers have rarely showed an aversion to spending the big bucks in recent years. Maybe they run it back with the same 2024 squad, or maybe they spend even more on outside additions to try and build out a dynasty.
Regardless of their offseason strategy, here is every Dodgers player that could wind up as a free agency this winter:
Teoscar Hernández, OF
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 32
- Spotrac Market Value: 3 years, $71.2 million
Jack Flaherty, SP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 29
- Spotrac Market Value: 3 years, $60.7 million
Clayton Kershaw, SP
- Player Option: $10 million
- Age: 36
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $7.1 million
Walker Buehler, SP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 30
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $3.9 million
Joe Kelly, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 36
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $3.2 million
Miguel Rojas, SS
- Club Option: $5 million
- Age: 35
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2.7 million
Kiké Hernández, UTL
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 33
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2.8 million
Blake Treinen, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 36
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2.4 million
Daniel Hudson, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 37
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $1.2 million
Austin Barnes, C
- Club Option: $5 million
- Age: 34
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $1 million
Kevin Kiermaier, OF
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 34
- Spotrac Market Value: N/A
