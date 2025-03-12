Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Set to Make Japanese Baseball History in Tokyo Series

At 23 years & 136 days old next Wednesday, Roki Sasaki will be the 3rd-youngest Japanese-born player to debut in MLB after playing in NPB, older than only:



9/1/64 Masanori Murakami: 20y, 118d (3 NPB gms in ‘63)

7/19/99 Tomo Ohka: 23y, 123d https://t.co/TzSr3LJEuT