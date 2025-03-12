Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Set to Make Japanese Baseball History in Tokyo Series

The 23-year-old Sasaki, who signed with the Dodgers this offseason, will officially take the ball in game two against the Chicago Cubs.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on March 11.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on March 11. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open up the major league season on March 18-19 with the two-game Tokyo Series. The Dodgers are coming off winning the World Series while the Cubs are coming off a season in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central, however, they have big expectations this year after trading for slugger Kyle Tucker.

After some uncertainty, we now know that Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki will start Game 2 of the Tokyo Series, following Yoshinobu Yamamoto's start in Game 1.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Sasaki will assume an interesting piece of Japanese baseball history when he takes the mound.

At 23 years & 136 days old next Wednesday, Roki Sasaki will be the 3rd-youngest Japanese-born player to debut in MLB after playing in NPB, older than only:

9/1/64 Masanori Murakami: 20y, 118d (3 NPB gms in ‘63)
7/19/99 Tomo Ohka: 23y, 123d

Sasaki has been lights out this spring, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out seven. One of the best arms in the world, he features an upper-90s fastball and a devastating splitter.

He'll join Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in a loaded Dodgers rotation, with Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw all serving as rotation options during the year as well.

Once the Dodgers return from Tokyo, they'll get ready for the domestic opening day on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. While he didn't make it official yet, manager Dave Roberts seemed to indicate that Snell would start that opener.

Related MLB Stories

ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:

ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:

COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News