Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Set to Make Japanese Baseball History in Tokyo Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open up the major league season on March 18-19 with the two-game Tokyo Series. The Dodgers are coming off winning the World Series while the Cubs are coming off a season in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central, however, they have big expectations this year after trading for slugger Kyle Tucker.
After some uncertainty, we now know that Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki will start Game 2 of the Tokyo Series, following Yoshinobu Yamamoto's start in Game 1.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Sasaki will assume an interesting piece of Japanese baseball history when he takes the mound.
At 23 years & 136 days old next Wednesday, Roki Sasaki will be the 3rd-youngest Japanese-born player to debut in MLB after playing in NPB, older than only:
9/1/64 Masanori Murakami: 20y, 118d (3 NPB gms in ‘63)
7/19/99 Tomo Ohka: 23y, 123d
Sasaki has been lights out this spring, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out seven. One of the best arms in the world, he features an upper-90s fastball and a devastating splitter.
He'll join Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in a loaded Dodgers rotation, with Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw all serving as rotation options during the year as well.
Once the Dodgers return from Tokyo, they'll get ready for the domestic opening day on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. While he didn't make it official yet, manager Dave Roberts seemed to indicate that Snell would start that opener.
Related MLB Stories
ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:
ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:
COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.