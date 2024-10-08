Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher Robbed Before Pivotal NLDS Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to play in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night and starting pitcher Walker Buehler is going through some personal troubles.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) looks on from the dugout following the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sept 26.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) looks on from the dugout following the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sept 26. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Heading into a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of a $100,000 watch over the weekend.

Per Jomboy Media on social media:

A mob robbed Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler of a watch worth more than $100K over the weekend while he was with his wife at a horse racing track in Arcadia, California

Buehler is scheduled to pitch tomorrow night's playoff game in San Diego

(via ABC7)

First and foremost, we all hope that Buehler is OK, both physically and emotionally. That's a traumatic thing to go through, especially in the presence of your wife.

The 30-year-old Kentucky native is set to take the ball on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The series is currently tied at one game apiece.

In his first year back from Tommy John surgery, Buehler has struggled, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 64 batters in 75.1 big league innings.

Prior to the injury, Buehler was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He made the All-Star Game in both 2019 and 2021, going 30-8 in those two combined seasons. Buehler has also finished in the top ten of Cy Young voting in two different seasons.

First pitch between the Dodgers and Padres is set for 9:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Buehler will be opposed by right-hander Michael King for San Diego. He struck out 12 batters in a wild card round win against the Atlanta Braves last week.

