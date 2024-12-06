Luis Severino Says Goodbye to New York on "X" After Signing Deal with Athletics
On Thursday, free agent pitcher Luis Severino signed a three-year deal with the Athletics, who will spend the next three years in Sacramento. Severino will immediately become the ace of the A's staff, pairing alongside younger pitchers like Joey Estes, Mitch Spence and JP Sears.
The three-year, $67 million deal is the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history. The A's decision to spend likely coincides with the organization trying to get more competitive in advance of the official move to Las Vegas.
The 30-year-old Severino is heading into the 10th year of his career with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and A's. He's coming off a year in which he went 11-7 for the Mets, helping them finishing second in the National League East and advance all the way to the National League Championship Series. He made 31 starts, pitching to a 3.91 ERA. Lifetime, he's 65-44 with a 3.81 ERA. He made the All-Star Game twice for the Yankees back in 2017 and 2018.
Unfortunately, health remains a concern for Severino, as he made just seven appearances between 2019-2021. The A's are clearly banking that his performance in 2024 is repeatable.
After the news of the signing became official, Severino posted a goodbye message to New York on "X:"
Thank you new york @mets fans for all the support all year long. Thank you mets staff and front office for everything. I will forever be grateful for an incredible season.
After losing Severino, and likely Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana as well, the Mets have plenty of work to do in their rotation.
They have already signed veteran Frankie Montas to a two-year deal.
