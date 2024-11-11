Aaron Boone Pegs Jasson Dominguez, Caleb Durbin as Big Pieces For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees are expected to be major players in free agency this winter, but not every move they make will require spending the big bucks.
While Juan Soto continues to take up most of the oxygen in the room, there are young players in New York's own system who will likely see more action in 2025. Some have already spent a bit of time in the big leagues, while others are still waiting to make it to The Show for the very first time.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about a few of those young guns in a remote press conference Monday, including Jasson Dominguez.
The 21-year-old outfielder is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees' farm system and the No. 14 prospect in all of baseball. The Tommy John surgery Dominguez underwent last September prevented him from breaking out in 2024, but Boone still has high hopes for what he can contribute in 2025 and beyond.
"I continue to be super excited about Jasson's future," Boone said. "Look, I'm in that camp of people that think he's going to be a great big league player. I love his makeup, I love his talent ... I fully expect him to be a big part of what we do this coming year."
Boone admitted that he wasn't sure if Dominguez was going to play in center field or left field, since there are still a lot of moves left to be made this offseason.
Dominguez was on the Yankees' roster for the ALCS and World Series, but he only saw time as a pinch-runner. In 26 MLB games, Dominguez is a .207 hitter with six home runs, 11 RBI, six stolen bases, a .747 OPS and a 0.2 WAR.
In his minor league career, Dominguez is a .274 hitter with an .816 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 87 RBI and 47 stolen bases per 162 games.
Dominguez wasn't the only up-and-comer to earn high praise from Boone, either.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman mentioned last week that 24-year-old utility man Caleb Durbin could wind up seeing time at second base next season. Boone seemed to agree, lauding Durbin's abilities as a middle infielder, baserunner and contact hitter.
"I think he's a stud," Boone said. "Really competitive, kinda that hard-nosed, tough player. I'm excited about him, I think he's gonna play a big role for us this upcoming season."
Durbin is currently showing out in the Arizona Fall League, where he is batting .296 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a .934 OPS through 21 games. He was similarly dominant this time last year, batting .353 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a 1.045 OPS.
New York acquired Durbin from the Atlanta Braves when they traded away relief pitcher Lucas Luetge in December 2022. Durbin hit .304 with an .822 OPS at High-A and Double-A the following season, before hitting .275 with an .839 OPS between Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2024.
The Yankees have hardly had to worry about who is manning second base over the past few seasons, considering Gleyber Torres has held down an everyday role at the position since 2018. The two-time All-Star hit free agency last week, though, and it seems as if New York's front office is already preparing for his departure.
Dominguez's role is less likely to depend on whether or not Soto returns, since left fielder Alex Verdugo had his contract expire after the World Series as well.
Regardless of how the dominoes fall, Dominguez and Durbin are worth keeping an eye on heading into next year. If they do wind up slotting into the reigning American League champions' lineup, the expectations surrounding them will only continue to grow.
