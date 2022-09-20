Max Scherzer Throws Six Perfect Innings, Strikes Out 9 in Return to Mets

Having not pitched in over two weeks, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List Monday night in Milwaukee, and he didn't miss a beat.

Scherzer tossed six perfect innings, not allowing a single Milwaukee Brewer to reach base, before being pulled by manager Buck Showalter at 67 pitches.

Scherzer, 38, was placed on the Injured List September 7, retroactive to September 4, with left oblique irritation. It was the second IL stint for Scherzer in 2022. Scherzer spent time on the IL earlier this season with a left oblique strain.

Scherzer showed no cause for concern in his return Monday night, sitting down the entire Brewers' lineup in order, twice. Scherzer struck out nine.

Scherzer now has a 2.15 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 133.2 innings in his first season with the Mets.

Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets last December.

With a victory Monday night, the Mets would maintain their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, who took care of business at home Monday night, winning 5-2 over the Washington Nationals.

The two teams have one series remaining and it lands on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Brewers need to win this series in order to stay in the hunt for the final National League Wild Card spot, that the Philadelphia Phillies currently possess.

With a loss, the Brewers would fall to 78-69, 2.5 games back of the Phillies. The Phillies are at home this week, but will play six difficult games against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Braves.